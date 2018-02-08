Teen charged with raping high school classmate in Warren school stairwell heads to court

WARREN, Mich. - A 14-year-old Warren boy will head to court Thursday as he is accused of raping one of his female classmates at Lincoln High School.

Police said Khymani Jamal Tolbert raped a 14-year-old freshman girl in a school stairwell. The incident is alleged to have happened Nov. 28.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the case sent an emotional shock wave through his department because of the sheer brutality involved.

"This is the saddest, most vicious case I've seen, the most violent case I've seen that brutal, heinous monstrous," said Dwyer.

There are about 50 security cameras inside the school. More than one camera appears to have captured the terrifying assault. The victim tried to fight off the attacker for 20 minutes, Dwyer said.

"I mean I can't describe the feelings we have for this victim and family as far as our sorrow goes out, support goes out to the family," he said.

Van Dyke Schools Superintendent Piper Bognar released a statement, saying: "We are horrified and saddened by this situation ... We are doing all we can for the victim and the family. The school personnel responded swiftly, and we are continuing to work with the Warren Police Department and related law enforcement authorities."

Dwyer believes the attacker has done this before.

"I hope he goes to prison for life because he deserves life for what he did to her to this 14 year old victim," he said.

Tolbert is being held in jail without bail. In addition to the three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he also faces one count of unlawful imprisonment.

