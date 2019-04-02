Teen saves mom, 2 siblings from house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 14-year-old boy was able to save his mother and two siblings from a house fire Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

The fire started around 3 a.m. at the home in the 8500 block of Alpine Street. The teen, William Hopes, said that he was awake watching television when he smelled smoke.

"I was scared. I thought the house was going to blow up, so that's what made me hurry up and get them and leave," he said.

He was able to wake his mom up and grabbed his younger brother and younger sister before escaping the fire.

"He just screamed, 'Wake up! Wake up! The kitchen on fire.' And being me, I would have gone in there and tried to put it out, but he grabbed me and was like, 'No! Come on, get out of here,' said the boy's mother, Ladora Hill. "And we just ran out."

The mother said she thinks the fire started in the kitchen because she was using the stove to heat the home.

No one was seroiusly injured.

At this time an official cause has not been determined.

