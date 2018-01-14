Teen shot in chest while walking on Detroit's west side

A teen was shot in the chest Jan. 14, 2018 while walking on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest Sunday while walking on Detroit's west side, police said.

Police said the teen was walking to a friend's house. He was in the area of 10028 Appoline St. at 12:08 p.m. when he heard gunshots, police said. He felt pain and realized he had been shot.

He was able to get to his friend's house, where emergency medical personnel transported him to a hospital, police said. He is listed in serious condition.

The shooter is unknown.

