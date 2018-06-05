Texas firefighter arrested after new bride learns he's still married to woman in Michigan

HOUSTON - A Houston-area firefighter was arrested Monday after his new bride discovered he's still married to a woman in Michigan.

Nathaniel Joseph D'Amato is facing bigamy charges, and officials are trying to determine if he has more wives. He lived in Michigan at some point and married a woman in the late 1990s.

According to Houston police, D'Amato left Michigan and his wife behind without getting a divorce. Instead, he just married other women.

Investigators in Houston took D'Amato into custody Monday afternoon. He didn't say anything as he was taken to jail, but police said D'Amato's been a busy man.

Police said D'Amato is married to two women. One of his wives lives in Texas, and the other in Michigan.

Back in 1998, records show D'Amato married a woman in Michigan. The exact date when he left Michigan is unclear, but when he tied the knot with another woman in April, she found out her husband hadn't been truthful.

"She had started receiving phone calls from other females, basically indicating that they were married to the same individual she had just gotten married to," Constable Mark Herman said.

The woman from Michigan flew to Texas to provide proof that she was still married to D'Amato. That was enough to land him with a felony bigamy charge.

Investigators in Texas are also talking to other women who might have been married to D'Amato over the years. They believe he wed more than just the two women they know about.

