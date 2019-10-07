The McRib is back! Find the nearest participating McDonald's location here

DETROIT - McDonald's announced the popular McRib sandwich is back for a limited time, and thousands of chain branches are participating.

The sandwich is a fan favorite that includes a pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie bun. It's listed at 480 calories on the McDonald's website.

The company is offering a "McRib finder" for customers to type in their ZIP code and find the nearest restaurant offering the McRib.

Click here to find the closest McRib near you.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.