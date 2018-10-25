Thieves accused of 'attempting to ruin Halloween' after stealing decorations from Macomb Twp. home

Police are looking for several males accused of stealing Halloween decorations from a home in Macomb Township. (Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for several men accused of 'attempting to ruin Halloween' after stealing decorations from a home in Macomb Township.

Investigators said the animatronic decorations were stolen on October 8 from a home on Johannes Street. The men appeared to be in a Chevy-style pickup truck, according to police.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance video of the theft to Facebook on Thursday morning.

Watch the video below:

The video shows the vehicle pull up in front of the house with a man in the truck bed. The man is seen getting out, stealing one decoration from the house, and placing it in the back of the truck. He is seen grabbing another decoration before climbing back into the truck bed. The vehicle then speeds off.

"Do you know these males who are attempting to ruin Halloween?" said the sheriff's office. "We are aware that the video is not that detailed. However, we still feel that someone may know something."

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact authorities at 586-469-6634.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.