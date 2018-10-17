Thieves destroy store in Warren in smash-and-grab

WARREN, Mich. - It'll be months before the Ryan Express store in Warren is back up and running.

Thieves used a pickup truck to take out the storefront during a smash-and-grab leaving behind massive amounts of damage.

It's going to take a lot more work to repair the Ryan Express and surveillance video shows why. Thieves destroyed the store just to get to an ATM that only had $150 inside.

The thieves used a stolen Ford pickup truck to ram into the store several times. They busted through the front gate, but kept going to crack open the ATM. Two men ran inside to grab the money.

One of them looked up at the camera for a brief moment before running back out and leaving in a red Dodge Durango.

Jim Mansour is a friend of the store owners. "They've been here for 18 years, very polite with everybody," he said.

Mansour is overwhelmed. "It's gonna cost $100,000 and you don't know if the insurance is gonna cover part of it," he said.

It only took minutes for the thieves to leave behind piles of destruction at the Ryan Express, all for only $150.

