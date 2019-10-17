Thieves steal 7,000 pounds of apples off trees owned by Fenton apple orchard

FENTON, Mich. - The owners of an apple orchard in Fenton said thieves stripped the apples off 5 acres' worth of trees, stealing about 7,000 pounds of apples in total.

Officials said a farm in Linden that is owned by Spicer Orchards in Fenton was targeted between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10. The owners check on their crops every four days, so they know the apples were stolen in that timeframe, according to authorities.

Matt Spicer, one of the owners of the business, said 7,000 apples translates to about $14,000 or $15,000.

An apple farm in Linden, Michigan, owned by Spicer Orchards. (WDIV)

There were trail cameras out in the orchard, but they are used during hunting season, so they point away from the crops, Spicer said.

Owners found tire tracks in the grass that suggest two or three trucks were used, officials said.

The apple orchard doesn't have insurance because this has never happened before, Spicer said.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Linden police at 810-735-5454.

