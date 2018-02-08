This year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue includes a new project in wake of #Metoo movement

When Sports Illustrated's latest swimsuit issue hits newsstands next week it is set to include a special project in honor of the recent #metoo movement.

The project titled "In Her Own Words" is said to include models Paulina Porizkova, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Robyn Lawley.

According to the magazine, "It is a platform that allows the voice, the strength and the passion of these women to be expressed in the rawest form...on the naked body...with all the artistic and creative control left to them."

In the special spread each model poses completely naked and has words such as mother, nurturer, creative and natural in black marker on their bodies.

Also included in this year's swimsuit issue are personal essays from models that highlight causes important to them.

Additionally the issue will include other models wearing swimsuits and bikinis in traditional exotic locations.

Sports Illustrated's 2018 swimsuit issue is expected to hit news stands next Tuesday February 13th.

Also next week behind the scenes details of the shoot will be revealed in a TV special on Sports Illustrated TV

