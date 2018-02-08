This year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue includes a new project in wake of #Metoo movement

When Sports Illustrated's latest swimsuit issue hits newsstands next week it is set to include a special project in honor of the recent #metoo movement.
The project titled "In Her Own Words" is said to include models Paulina Porizkova, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Robyn Lawley.
According to the magazine, "It is a platform that allows the voice, the strength and the passion of these women to be expressed in the rawest form...on the naked body...with all the artistic and creative control left to them."
In the special spread each model poses completely naked and has words such as mother, nurturer, creative and natural in black marker on their bodies.
Also included in this year's swimsuit issue are personal essays from models that highlight causes important to them.
Additionally the issue will include other models wearing swimsuits and bikinis in traditional exotic locations.
Sports Illustrated's 2018 swimsuit issue is expected to hit news stands next Tuesday February 13th.
Also next week behind the scenes details of the shoot will be revealed in a TV special on Sports Illustrated TV
I am a fighter. I am strong. I am romantic. I am creative. I am optimistic. I am natural. I am a work in progress, constantly evolving and learning. Thank you so much to one of my best friends and inspirations @taylorbphoto for including me in a project so impactful and close to both our hearts. @robynlawley on video, @marymguthrie @campbellritchie on makeup, me on BTS photos, and all these incredible women as the subjects standing in their truths and embracing who they are or might come to be. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED BODY PAINT 2018, IN HER OWN WORDS. Thank you @mj_day @si_swimsuit im so proud of you, Tay. You did it.
I couldn’t be more excited that today the @si_swimsuit project IN HER OWN WORDS (IHOW) that I and an insanely group of talented women have been working on for almost a year finally came out!!!! This is just a teaser!!! So much more of this to come. The unbelievable crew, to you I am so grateful, couldn’t have done a single day of this without you - @marymguthrie @robynlawley @sailorbrinkleycook @campbellritchie @frankelfresh @avarikki @justinewarwick @joannagiunta @alyssaconroy - you helped bring this thing to life. @mj_day and @si_swimsuit I couldn’t have dreamed of a better platform for this. MJ thank you for believing in me, trusting my creative and pushing me to make this the best it could possibly be. I’m humbled, honored and grateful beyond my own words. WE DID IT!!!! #OWNIT #IHOW @paulinaporizkov Thank you to @vanityfair @goodmorningamerica and of course @si_swimsuit swim daily for the amazing coverage and articles this morning!
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.