Tip Top Poultry recalls fully cooked, diced chicken products

DETROIT - Tip Top Poultry is recalling around 100 pounds of frozen, fully cooked diced white chicken meat products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The products are labeled as fully cooked diced white chicken meat products but contain fully cooked grilled chicken breast strip products. The products were produced on February 15, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:



• 10-lb. case containing two 5-lb. plastic bag packages of “Gordon™ CHOICE All Natural* Diced White Chicken Meat,” case code 599697, and “PACKDATE 02/15/19.”



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributor in Michigan.



The problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a customer that they received fully cooked grilled chicken strips instead of fully cooked diced white chicken meat. FSIS was notified on March 22, 2019.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be restaurant and warehouse freezers. Restaurants that have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.