Toy Hall of Fame finalists: How can we possibly narrow this legendary list of toys down to 2 or 3?

The finalists for the 2019 Toy Hall of Fame class. (The Strong Museum/@MuseumOfPlay)

DETROIT - This year's list of National Toy Hall of Fame finalists includes some absolutely legendary options. How can we possibly narrow this list of 12 toys down to just two or three inductees?

The 12 finalists for 2019 are:

Care Bears

Coloring book

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

Jenga

Magic the Gathering

Masters of the Universe toys

Matchbox cars

My Little Pony

Nerf Blaster

Risk

Smartphone

Top

According to the Toy Hall of Fame website, only two or three of these toys will be inducted at this year's Nov. 7 ceremony.

Click here to vote for your favorite finalists. Votes can be submitted through Sept. 18.

That raises the question: How in the world are we going to choose between so many great options?

Right off the bat, there are at least three household names in Jenga, Risk and Matchbox cars.

Whether it's the traditional table size or one of those massive sidewalk versions, everyone has experienced the thrills and crushing defeats of Jenga. From the rush of wiggling a piece free to leave only the middle block standing to the horror of realizing all your top options for some reason simply won't budge, Jenga can give you all the feels.

The only knock on this toy might be the cleanup process. Or the guy who inevitably tries to quickly pull out a middle block when it's the only one left in that row. It never works. Don't be that guy.

In terms of Matchbox cars, moms around the world surely remember kids tugging on their sleeves, begging for just one new car before they leave the grocery store. Or was that just me?

And I can't tell you how many times I've heard the story of when I used to follow my cousin around with the Fisher-Price Corn Popper while he mowed the lawn. The HOF website says the toy helps "strengthen gross motor skills," but I think I just wanted to help cut the grass.

Then, you've got the timeless classics: coloring books and tops. These options are sure to spark a debate across the eras. Sure, no kid today would put down the Xbox controller to play with a top, but back in the day, young 'uns could spin those things for hours on end.

This is like the age-old baseball debate over whether Babe Ruth could hit today's pitching. Well, he did plenty of hitting in the 20s and 30s, so he's in either way.

Tops could definitely hit a home run off of the Gameboy Color. That's how this analogy works, right?

Nerf Blasters were certainly a post-toddler treasure (at least for all the older brothers out there), and who could forget the iconic Masters of the Universe action figures?

Magic the Gathering didn't get the love of Pokemon or Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, but I promise you if I draw my Blue-Eyes White Dragon you are in so much trouble.

My Little Pony wasn't a staple in my toy box, but my gosh can I still hear that song from the commercials.

And who wouldn't love the Care Bears underdog story -- from lowly greeting card character to popular stuffed animal to Netflix star? Thanks, Funshine Bear, you're an inspiration to us all.

Then there's the smartphone. A toy? Well, my niece certainly seems to think so whenever we make the mistake of turning away for even a second.

I think I can get on board with the smartphone on this list. "See, mom? I'm not the only one who still plays with toys!"

There are 12 great choices, but only a few will be inducted. Game on.

