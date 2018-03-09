Toys 'R' Us reportedly is considering closing all U.S. stores

Toys "R" Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe could be headed toward the end.

The toy retailer is reportedly considering liquidation of all US assets, according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources.

Toys "R" Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2017. The chain has been trying to get a buyer to help save them, but a deal has not been reached with its lenders.

The company was trying to re-negotiate its $5 billion debt load, which it has carried since 2005.

Toys "R" Us has not commented.

