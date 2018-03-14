Toys R Us to sell or close all stores in United States

Toys "R" Us is planning to sell or close all of its stores across the country. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Toys R Us is planning to sell or close all 800 of its stores across the country, including Babies R Us.

According to the Wall Street Journal, CEO David Brandon said the company plans to file liquidation papers Wednesday night in advance of a bankruptcy hearing Thursday.

The news comes six months after the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The closures are expected to happen over time and will affect as many as 33,000 employees.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.