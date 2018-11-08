Traffic stop leads to largest meth bust in St. Clair County Drug Task Force history

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A traffic stop in Riley Township led to the largest methamphetamine bust in the history of the St. Clair County Drug Task Force, officials said.

A road patrol deputy stopped a driver around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 2 on I-69 near Kinney Road, officials said.

While talking to the 38-year-old Port Huron man, the deputy became suspicious about possible narcotics activity. He asked the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit to respond, according to police.

The K-9 detected narcotics in the vehicle, and members of the Drug Task Force were called, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, the DTF seized $125,000 worth of meth, some marijuana and $1,200 in cash, officials said.

The Port Huron man was arrested. He is expected to be charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, according to officials.

