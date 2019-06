PORT HURON, Mich. - A train derailed inside the St. Clair River international tunnel in Port Huron, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, Port Huron City Manager James Freed said.

There's no threat to public safety, Freed said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The scene of a train derailment in the St. Clair River international tunnel in Port Huron on June 28, 2019. (Port Huron City Manager James Freed)

