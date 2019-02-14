Train strikes propane truck on Hubbard Street in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A train struck a propane truck Thursday on Hubbard Street between North Avenue and Groesbeck Highway in Mount Clemens.

Aerial video shows the truck off the roadway and alongside the train cars.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said they received the call about 10:41 a.m. that the train hit a propane truck near Cass Avenue and Rose Street. However, the collision happened near where the train tracks cross Hubbard Avenue near Eldredge Street.

The Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries and no explosion.

"The propane truck was parked too close to the railroad tracks as it was stopped to fill a privately owned propane tank," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office. "The CN train was traveling southbound and is approximately 10,000 feet in length."

That means it is blocking several roads including: Church Street, Cass Avenue, Hubbard Street, and Elizabeth Road. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until the train can be moved.

As of noon Thursday it was not known how long the train would be blocking these crossings.

