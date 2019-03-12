Travelers at Metro Airport not concerned about flying on Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes despite crashes

DETROIT - Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport aren't all that concerned about what planes they may fly on, despite two recent crashes.

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed Sunday in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board. The same type of plane crashed last year in Indonesia.

The chances of flying on that type of plane out of Metro Airport are slim, however, and many travelers don't seem too worried.

Delta doesn't fly the Boeing 737 MAX 8 or 9 and less then 5 percent of Southwest's fleet are the new planes. American Airlines has even fewer of the models.

"I've probably been on one, but I figure if it's my time to go, it's my time to go. It's not going to bother me," said Tampa resident Sandy Dorion.

