Traverse City crews in sticky situation after corn syrup spill

A road in Traverse City was closed down briefly on Aug. 8, 2019 after a large corn syrup spill.

DETROIT - Drivers in Traverse City had a pretty sweet commute Thursday evening after a truck spilled nearly 1,000 pounds of corn syrup on South Airport Road.

According to authorities, the truck driver claimed to have hit his brakes at a red light at about 6 p.m., causing the corn syrup to spill from the truck.

The road was gluclosed down for several hours during cleanup.

WPBN reports Road Commission workers put sand down on the road, but it caused the syrup to harden to the concrete. Crews used power washers and vacuums to clean up the roads.

