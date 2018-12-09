Traverse City school bake sale sells 20K Christmas cookies in less than 2 hours

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - More than 300 people on Saturday came to Trinity Lutheran Church and School's 20th annual Christmas Cookie Sale.

WPBN reports thousands of sugar and gingerbread cookies were sold, in addition to Old World-recipe cookies originating from places like Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark and Russia.

One organizer said it was the fastest the church and school has ever sold out, selling more than 20,000 cookies in under two hours.

All the money raised will go to fund projects at both the church and the school.

