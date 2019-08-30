Triple shooting at gas station leaves 1 dead in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - One person is dead following a shooting at a gas station on Fort Street near Schaefer in Southwest Detroit.

Two others were wounded in the shooting. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened before midnight Thursday.

Police say two men and a woman were shot as they were leaving the gas station.

One of the men was killed.

Police are now looking for two suspects. No descriptions were given.

