Trump confirms Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in U.S. operation

Hamza bin Laden, the son and potential successor of late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation, President Donald Trump confirmed Saturday.

He was killed in an operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, the White House said in a statement.

His death will not only deprive al Qaeda "of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group," the statement said.

He "was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups," it added.

NBC News first reported in July that the U.S. had obtained intelligence Hamza was killed, based on information from three U.S. officials.

The death occurred some time in the past two years, said the officials, but confirmation came only recently.

