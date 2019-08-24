Two Michigan residents missing for a week after meeting online found dead in Lake Erie

The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Jill Parrinello-Davey of Manchester and 48-year-old Darrin Gabbard of Allen Park. (WDIV)

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - Two people missing for a week after meeting online have been found dead in a car in Lake Erie in southeastern Michigan.

A Monroe County sheriff's detective believes the driver might have been confused after leaving a bar and mistakenly drove the car into the lake off Toledo Beach marina.

The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Jill Parrinello-Davey of Manchester and 48-year-old Darrin Gabbard of Allen Park. Det. Sgt. Rob Moody says investigators consider the deaths an accident.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.