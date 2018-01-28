U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 ice fisherman who fell through ice in Saginaw Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two ice fishermen who fell through ice Friday evening in the Saginaw Bay while riding an ATV back to shore.

The Coast Guard received a call at about 8 p.m. from one of the men.

The Coast Guard launched a 20-foot Special Purpose Craft-Airboat crew, and an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew from Air Station Detroit also responded to the case. The Coast Guard's Ninth District Command Center worked with the cell phone service provider to narrow the search and determine an approximate location of the men's phones.

The crew of the SPC-Airboat rescued the men and brought them back to Station Saginaw Bay, where they were checked by EMS and determined to not require further medical treatment. The men had been exposed to chest-deep water but were able to climb up onto the ice.

The men will work with local salvage companies to get their ATV.

The Coast Guard has offered safety tips when going out onto ice:

Every minute counts in an ice rescue; preparation before heading out may mean the difference between a life saved or a body recovered. The acronym "ICE" can be helpful when determining if it is safe to go out on ice and what should be brought as precautionary equipment:

I – Information: Check the weather and ice conditions, leave an ice plan with a friend or loved one ashore identifying where you are going and when you plan to return.

C – Clothing: Wear anti-exposure clothes with multiple layers. If possible, wear a dry suit to prevent hypothermia, which can occur within minutes after falling through the ice.

E – Equipment: have the proper equipment such as a marine band radio, life jackets and ice picks or screw drivers to assist in climbing out of the water and onto the ice.

Communication was key in this case, but cellphones are unreliable for emergency communication on the ice or water and can quickly lose charge or service in the cold temperatures of a Great Lakes winter. The Coast Guard recommends carrying a waterproof handheld model VHF-FM radio or Personal Locator Beacon to contact local emergency responders. These devices provide superior alerting capabilities over cellular phones for the maritime environment.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.