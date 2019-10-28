UAW members back to work after ratifying GM deal

Many UAW members are back to work for the first time in more than 40 days after ratifying a deal with General Motors Friday.

Full production at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant continues today, while third shift workers reported to work last night.

Next, the UAW will open contract talks with Ford, reported to begin as early as this morning.

UAW President Gary Jones announced Friday that the union with now proceed with pattern bargaining at Ford.

"Now that the General Motors strike has ended and the agreement has been ratified, we will proceed to Ford, working with UAW Vice President Rory Gamble, Director of the UAW Ford Department and their staff," Jones said.

"We can confirm the UAW today notified Ford it plans to negotiate with us next," a Ford spokesperson said. "As America's No. 1 producer of vehicles and largest employer of UAW-represented autoworkers, we look forward to reaching a fair agreement that helps Ford enhance its competitiveness and preserve and protect good-paying manufacturing jobs."

