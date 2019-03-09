The 2019 Uber "Lost & Found" Index

Everyone misplaces their keys or their phone from time to time. But it's less likely you might misplace your dog, a tray of eggs, or a Thanksgiving ham. Well, despite all odds, those were among the items people forgot in Uber vehicles from 2018 to 2019.

Uber's annual "Lost & Found" index came out this week, and it offers an interesting, albeit concerning, snapshot into Uber's customer base.

The index is broken down into five parts:

The 50 Most Outrageous Lost Items

The 10 Most "Forgetful" Cities

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

The Most "Forgetful" Times of the Week

The Most "Forgetful" Day of the Year

The 50 Most Outrageous Lost Items

8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua

Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large

A photo of a New Years kiss

6 chicken tenders from 7-Eleven

A black and white tuxedo for a small dog (maybe it belongs to that Chiahuhua....)

Full set of 18k gold teeth

Professional-grade hula hoop

Salmon head

Medium-sized medical marijuana pipe

Birth certificate and social security card

Star Wars skateboard

"Very important" headband with peacock feathers

A propane tank

A tray of eggs

White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels

Lego championship wrestling belt

A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot

Ed Sheeran concert tank top

Breast pump with breast milk

Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham

A shopping cart (I have so many questions)

Ancestry kit

Lotion and beard oil

Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask

Small handmade cat puppet

Babe Ruth signed baseball

White gold wedding band with diamonds

McDonald's visor and a large fries

Harry Potter Magic Wand (you know, as opposed to one of those NON-magic wands)

A special pizza costume

A bird

Red pouch with hammock inside that says "hang loose"

Cheer skirt with a lion head

Yeezy boost 350 butters

A mannequin

Two pieces of "my ever-so-special white wedding cake"

A fog machine

Japanese-style mandolin

Full fish tank with fish and water

An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it

One Gucci flip flop

Red Lobster takeout

Limited-edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card

5x7 prom picture of me and my husband

10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken

Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case

A piece of parchment paper with sap on it (if this wasn't in Michigan, I'd be shocked)

Deer antlers and a welding helmet

My dirty laundry

A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

The 10 Most "Forgetful" Cities

East Alabama

Gallup, New Mexico

Cookeville, Tennessee

Mississippi Delta

Boone, North Carolina

Sioux City, Iowa

South Georgia

Mankato, Minnesota

College Station, Texas

Tallahassee, Florida

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

Phone

Camera

Wallet

Keys

Purse/backpack

Clothing

Glasses

Headphones

Vape/E-cigarette

License or other form of I.D.

Most "Forgetful" Times Of The Week

People are most likely to forget watches on Monday

on People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesday

on People are most likely to forget laptops on Wednesday

on People are most likely to forget books on Thursday

on People are most likely to forget passports on Friday

on People are most likely to forget phones on Saturday

on People are most likely to forget cakes on Sunday

Most "Forgetful" Day of the Year

January 1, 2018

Close runner-up: October 29, 2018 (Halloween weekend)

How to retrieve lost items:

If you're one of the people who left something behind, Uber made a helpful video to guide you through the process of getting your stuff back. If you're one of the people who left behind one of those 50 items, though, I think you might be past the point of help.

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, which can be done from the app. But, if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer. Here's what to do once you're logged in:

Click "Your Trips" and select the trip where you left something Click "I lost an item" Click "Contact driver about a lost item" Enter the phone number where you can be reached, and click submit to call the driver If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, you can coordinate a time and place to retrieve the item If you driver does not pick up, leave a detailed voicemail and try again later

