The 2019 Uber "Lost & Found" Index

Everyone misplaces their keys or their phone from time to time. But it's less likely you might misplace your dog, a tray of eggs, or a Thanksgiving ham. Well, despite all odds, those were among the items people forgot in Uber vehicles from 2018 to 2019.
Uber's annual "Lost & Found" index came out this week, and it offers an interesting, albeit concerning, snapshot into Uber's customer base.
The index is broken down into five parts:
- The 50 Most Outrageous Lost Items
- The 10 Most "Forgetful" Cities
- The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items
- The Most "Forgetful" Times of the Week
- The Most "Forgetful" Day of the Year
The 50 Most Outrageous Lost Items
- 8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua
- Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
- A photo of a New Years kiss
- 6 chicken tenders from 7-Eleven
- A black and white tuxedo for a small dog (maybe it belongs to that Chiahuhua....)
- Full set of 18k gold teeth
- Professional-grade hula hoop
- Salmon head
- Medium-sized medical marijuana pipe
- Birth certificate and social security card
- Star Wars skateboard
- "Very important" headband with peacock feathers
- A propane tank
- A tray of eggs
- White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
- Lego championship wrestling belt
- A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
- Ed Sheeran concert tank top
- Breast pump with breast milk
- Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
- A shopping cart (I have so many questions)
- Ancestry kit
- Lotion and beard oil
- Silver & peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
- Small handmade cat puppet
- Babe Ruth signed baseball
- White gold wedding band with diamonds
- McDonald's visor and a large fries
- Harry Potter Magic Wand (you know, as opposed to one of those NON-magic wands)
- A special pizza costume
- A bird
- Red pouch with hammock inside that says "hang loose"
- Cheer skirt with a lion head
- Yeezy boost 350 butters
- A mannequin
- Two pieces of "my ever-so-special white wedding cake"
- A fog machine
- Japanese-style mandolin
- Full fish tank with fish and water
- An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
- One Gucci flip flop
- Red Lobster takeout
- Limited-edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
- 5x7 prom picture of me and my husband
- 10 lbs pulled pork and 10 lbs pulled chicken
- Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
- A piece of parchment paper with sap on it (if this wasn't in Michigan, I'd be shocked)
- Deer antlers and a welding helmet
- My dirty laundry
- A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
The 10 Most "Forgetful" Cities
- East Alabama
- Gallup, New Mexico
- Cookeville, Tennessee
- Mississippi Delta
- Boone, North Carolina
- Sioux City, Iowa
- South Georgia
- Mankato, Minnesota
- College Station, Texas
- Tallahassee, Florida
The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items
- Phone
- Camera
- Wallet
- Keys
- Purse/backpack
- Clothing
- Glasses
- Headphones
- Vape/E-cigarette
- License or other form of I.D.
Most "Forgetful" Times Of The Week
- People are most likely to forget watches on Monday
- People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesday
- People are most likely to forget laptops on Wednesday
- People are most likely to forget books on Thursday
- People are most likely to forget passports on Friday
- People are most likely to forget phones on Saturday
- People are most likely to forget cakes on Sunday
Most "Forgetful" Day of the Year
- January 1, 2018
- Close runner-up: October 29, 2018 (Halloween weekend)
How to retrieve lost items:
If you're one of the people who left something behind, Uber made a helpful video to guide you through the process of getting your stuff back. If you're one of the people who left behind one of those 50 items, though, I think you might be past the point of help.
The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, which can be done from the app. But, if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer. Here's what to do once you're logged in:
- Click "Your Trips" and select the trip where you left something
- Click "I lost an item"
- Click "Contact driver about a lost item"
- Enter the phone number where you can be reached, and click submit to call the driver
- If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, you can coordinate a time and place to retrieve the item
- If you driver does not pick up, leave a detailed voicemail and try again later
Have you lost something crazy in an Uber? We want to hear about it. Well, maybe not "we," necessarily ... but I sure do, so tweet it at me. @dylandulberg
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.