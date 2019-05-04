Uncertain whether Uber and Lyft drivers from Detroit will participate in protests

DETROIT - Uber and Lyft drivers in major cities are planning to go on strike next week.

Drivers will protest for better wages and benefits including paid time off. Protests will be held in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London.

Riders around the globe are likely to feel the impact of the protests.

The protests are being held the day before Uber goes public. According to reports, the company could be valued at $90 million.

As of now there is no confirmation on whether the strike will include Uber and Lyft drivers from Detroit.



