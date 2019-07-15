United Auto Workers, Ford kick off negotiations

DEARBORN, Mich. - Contract negotiations began Monday between the United Auto Workers and Ford Motor Co.

The negotiations come at a critical time for the industry, as car companies shift into the mobility business.

It begins with a handshake, which is a symbol of trust that both sides will work to get a good contract. For the United Auto Workers, the niceties end as the grip releases.

"I'm here today to say loud and clear this year's negotiations we will halt the race to the bottom," UAW president Gary Jones said. "We will protect our workers, our jobs and our way of life. We expect an agreement that recognized our contributions to the profitability Ford Motor Company for a very profitable future."

"We're going to have some tough issues. We always do," Ford executive chairman William Ford Jr. said. "We're going to have some disagreements. We always do. But in the end we always try to do what's right for our company and in that spirit expect that to happen again this time."

