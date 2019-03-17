Unknown gunman flees scene after shooting man in the head inside Eastpointe basement

The victim was shot in the head at this Eastpointe home Sunday.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Police are searching for an unknown gunman who shot a man in the head Sunday, and then fled the scene.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, Eastpointe officers were dispatched to a home in the 23000 block of Normandy Avenue on a report that someone was shot in the head.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and immediately provided aid to the 20-year-old victim who was in the basement of the home suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation was conducted and witnesses at the home claim that the victim and two others were in the basement when an unknown gunman entered the home through a side door, ran down the basement stairs and shot the man for no apparent reason.

Witnesses claim the shooter then fled the home in an unknown direction. The witnesses are still being interviewed at this time and the scene is being searched for evidence. At this point, no arrests have been made and detectives are still investigating.

If you have any information, call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.

