US Coast Guard rescues 2 tribal fishermen stuck in Michigan ice

The U.S. Coast Guard helped to rescue to tribal fisherman who were stuck in the ice in a fishing tug near Beaver Island.

Here's the info from the Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste Marie:

Last week, two tribal fishermen attempted to transit from Charlevoix to Beaver Island, in a fishing tug, and became stuck in the ice about ½ mile off of St. James Harbor, Beaver Island.

As the fishermen waited for assistance, a Coast Guard air crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City delivered food and water via helicopter. The Coast Guard helicopter then landed on Beaver Island and coordinated with Beaver Island local law enforcement to obtain firewood to air drop to the fishermen.

The Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock transited from Green Bay, WI, to Beaver Island to assist the fishermen. The Hollyhock expertly positioned herself alongside the fishing tug, near dangerously shallow waters, to deploy an ice rescue team.

The ice rescue team attached a tow line to the bow of the fishing tug, and used an inflatable ice rescue boat to bring the towline to shore. From shore, a good Samaritan used a winch to tow the fishing tug to safety.

Bravo Zulu to the air crews from Traverse City, the Coast Guard Cutter Hollyhock, Coast Guard Sector Sault Command Center, local law enforcement on Beaver Island, and the gentleman who winched the boat to safety!

