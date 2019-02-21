US Marshals: Detroit man posted he was 'planning a massive shooting real soon'

DETROIT - A Detroit man was arrested in Ohio after he posted to social media that he was "planning a massive shooting real soon."

That's according to the U.S. Marshals, who said Cameron White, 28, was found hiding Wednesday in Youngstown, Ohio after he made the threatening post to social media. Authorities say he was planning to return to Detroit to carry out the shooting.

White was arrested in a house near the 900 block of State Street in Youngstown. He is being held in custody and will be extradited to Detroit to face charges of terroistic threats and computer crimes.

“Immediate attention to this dangerous suspect by the Detroit police department and the U.S. Marshal’s task force in Detroit led to a swift and safe arrest by the task force in Youngstown," reads a statement from U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. "We will continue to partner with our state and local law enforcement agencies to keep suspects like White off the streets and our communities safe."

