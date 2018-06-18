U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Michigan on Monday to address the Detroit Economic Club.

Pompeo came to town to deliver his "America's Economic Revival" speech around 12:30 p.m. in the atrium of Ford Field in Detroit.

Pompeo offered his thoughts on our economy and how it relates to foreign policy. He laid out the Trump administration's philosophy about putting America first, and how it impacts trade and what it does for jobs at home.

Pompeo also broke some news in his speech, giving more details about the North Korea situation.

"He has made it very clear his commitment to fully denuclearize North Korea," Pompeo said. "In return for that, we will alter the armistice agreement and give him the security he needs."

Pompeo said he wasn't sure if President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un will need to hold another summit.

Trade was the core of Pompeo's speech. He said the administration doesn't want tariffs, but that other countries will have to drop their barriers to allow for free trade.

He hit China particularly hard, calling its claims of being a globally free trading nation a joke.

"It's the most predatory economic government that operates against the world today, and this is a problem long overdue to be tackled," Pompeo said.

Pompeo said North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations appear close to an end. He said he thinks Canada and Mexico will prosper as well as the U.S. this time.

"We believe in you in the Trump administration," Pompeo said. "By helping American companies gain access and rebalanced markets, we believe you will be successful."

Pompeo said China is stealing intellectual property on a grand scale, and that someone needs to stand up to it.

