U.S. Senate report says Russia will try to interfere with 2020 election

DETROIT - Both the Mueller report and a new report from the U.S. Senate say Russia interfered in the 2016 election and will try to do so again in 2020.

The Senate report makes it clear it found no instances that votes were changed or that voting machines were manipulated, but it did find the election infrastructure is vulnerable.

What the bipartisan Senate report hammers home is that election cybersecurity needs to be more of a national priority and that the Russians are actively looking at ways to disrupt our election infrastructure.

It also found that our election databases aren't as secure as they should be and voting machines are vulnerable.

Michigan's secretary of state is aware of the threat and working to improve security.

The Senate report also says it's not just Russia trying to develop the means to disrupt elections, but other countries, as well. While they might not have been successful at manipulating votes in 2016, they're hoping to do so in 2020, the report says.

