Utica City Council approves senior housing sale

UTICA, Mich. - Utica City Council voted 6-1 Thursday in favor of accepting the highest bid to buy Riverside 175, Utica's publicly-owned, affordable senior housing complex.

Three bids were placed on the building, which currently houses over 50 seniors, many of whom are disabled and on a fixed income, Utica city Councilman Brad O'Donnell said.

The winning bid was $2,775,000.



A deal between council members critical of the sale and those in favor was scrapped at the last minute, O'Donnell said.

Without protections for residents outlined in the sale, some Riverside 175 residents are fearful of large rent hikes, lease terminations and lapses in services, O'Donnell added.



O'Donnell voted against the measure.



"I fought to include safeguards for the seniors, and I was voted down," said O'Donnell. "Utica citizens didn't send us to council to give bonuses to city employees at the same time we are doing this to seniors. They expect better from us."





