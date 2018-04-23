LIVE: Van strikes pedestrians in Toronto; at least 8 people hit, driver in custody

TORONTO, Canada. - Police say eight to 10 pedestrians have been struck by a van in north Toronto.

The extent of injuries is not currently known. Police are actively investigating.

The incident happened at the busy intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Police in Canada said the van has been found and the driver is in custody. Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the van apparently jumped the curb, but the reason is not yet known.

The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon says first responders are on scene treating multiple patients but wouldn't confirm the number or severity of injuries.

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the Monday afternoon incident and Toronto's transit agency says it has suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

DEVELOPING: "Numerous" pedestrians hit by van in Toronto, police say. — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 23, 2018

UPDATE 1:27 pm, police were called to Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, for a collision.

A Media Sgt from traffic services is on their way to the scene.

Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries. More to come.^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 23, 2018

.@TorontoMedics have declared a multi-casualty incident at Yonge St and Finch Avenue after roughly 10 people struck by a vehicle, 4 reported signs absent. White van reportedly fled the scene @TorontoPolice @Toronto_Fire @TPFFA #toronto — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) April 23, 2018

JUST IN: Toronto police say pedestrians have been struck by a van, number of injuries are unknown pic.twitter.com/hmCuVriMwU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.