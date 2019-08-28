Vandals destroy veterans' peace garden in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A group of veterans in Shelby Township is outraged after vandals tore through their peace garden, ripping out sprinklers, American flags and more.

The veterans don't have security cameras because they didn't think they would need them. But Sunday night into Monday, someone tore through the garden.

When the lights come on inside the Red Barn on Dequindre Road in Shelby Township, the history comes to life inside. It's the home to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 129.

Randy Whitmire, a Vietnam veteran, is the commander. He said the Walk of Peace Garden out back is small but very meaningful for the residents.

Whitmire and other veterans said they don't understand why someone would want to damage the garden.

Local 4's Shawn Ley spoke to Whitmire about the incident. You can watch his full story in the video posted above.

Anyone who wants to help the veterans can reach out at 248-977-7900 or mail to:

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 129

PO BOX 183581

Shelby Township MI 48318

