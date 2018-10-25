Vice President Mike Pence to visit Grand Rapids on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Grand Rapids on Monday to rally with Michigan Senatorial candidate John James.

An EPIC-MRA/Detroit Free Press poll released Thursday showed a tightening race with Republican candidate James at 42 percent and his Democratic opponent, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, leading with 49 percent. This poll comes after another survey showed James within 7 points of Stabenow with less than two weeks to go before the election Nov. 6.

"As we surge in polls against 43-year politician Sen. Stabenow, we welcome Vice President Pence to rally with our co-pilots in Grand Rapids," John James, "The vice-president knows first-hand that when momentum starts in Michigan, it does not stop. The people of our state don't want free stuff, they want a fair shot and as they get to know me they trust I will always have their back."

