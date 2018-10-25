News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Grand Rapids on Monday

Pence will rally with John James

By LeveAnder Bradshaw

Vice President Mike Pence with John James in West Bloomfield, Mich. (WDIV)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Grand Rapids on Monday to rally with Michigan Senatorial candidate John James. 

An EPIC-MRA/Detroit Free Press poll released Thursday showed a tightening race with Republican candidate James at 42 percent and his Democratic opponent, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, leading with 49 percent. This poll comes after another survey showed James within 7 points of Stabenow with less than two weeks to go before the election Nov. 6.

"As we surge in polls against 43-year politician Sen. Stabenow, we welcome Vice President Pence to rally with our co-pilots in Grand Rapids," John James, "The vice-president knows first-hand that when momentum starts in Michigan, it does not stop. The people of our state don't want free stuff, they want a fair shot and as they get to know me they trust I will always have their back."

For details on the rally and how to attend click here

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.