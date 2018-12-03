VIDEO: Armed Detroit gas station clerk scares off men trying to steal ATM

DETROIT - A Detroit gas station clerk scared off two men who were trying to steal the ATM from inside his station on Sunday night.

The station is near Houston Whittier and Hayes streets on the city's east side. Video from inside the building shows two men walk in and immediately start hitting the ATM with a sledgehammer.

The clerk is shown screaming at them before scaring them off.

"I told them, 'Stop knocking my ATM before you get hurt,'" said Sonic Abdo, the gas station owner. "But they still knocking on it, so when I pull my gun out, they saw it and ran away."

The men took off without being able to steal anything from the store.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.