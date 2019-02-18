VIDEO: Coyote spotted jumping yard fence in Chesterfield Township

A coyote was caught on video jumping a fence in Chesterfield Township last weekend.

Holly Cameron sent Local 4 video that her son Blake took on Saturday, showing a coyote leaping over the family's backyard fence and scurrying away into the woods. (See video above)

Cameron said the coyote jumped into their yard earlier that day.

"The woods back up to our elementary school (Great Oaks Elementary, Anchor Bay School District) and it was quite scary to see this animal up close!" Cameron said.

Coyotes are always a concern for families with young children or smaller dogs. Back in 2016, a coyote killed a small dog in Shelby Township.

Here are some tips fromt the DNR to keep coyotes away:

For your safety, NEVER intentionally feed or try to tame coyotes. It is critical that they retain their natural fear of people.

Eliminate outside food sources.

- Garbage or pet food left out may draw their attention.

- Coyotes may also take advantage of the small mammals and birds that bird feeders and gardens often attract.

- Clear out brush piles that provide hiding places for small mammals and birds.

Keep small pets indoors or accompany them outside and keep them on a leash.

If you see a coyote in your area, try to scare it off by yelling, clapping or making other loud noises. Most coyotes are naturally afraid of people and will leave if you frighten them.

Coyotes, like any wild animal, can act unpredictably and should be treated with respect and enjoyed from a distance.

