VIDEO: Detroit police officer Glenn Doss Sr. speaks at funeral service for fallen son Glenn Doss Jr.

DETROIT - Detroit police officer and father of fallen officer Glenn Doss Jr., Glenn Doss Sr. delivered an emotional speech at his son's funeral service on Friday.

Father and son were both Detroit police officers - they were very close on and off duty.

You can watch his speech in the video above.

What happened

Doss, 25, was shot in his head Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on Detroit police in the 5500 block of McDougall Street near East Kirby Street, police said. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and remained in critical condition Thursday during surgeries.

He died Sunday afternoon at the hospital.Doss’ father, who is a police officer himself, the police chief and the mayor spoke out about the tragic incident.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Doss could have worked anywhere as a police officer, but he chose to serve in the city in which he was born.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.