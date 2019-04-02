VIDEO: High-speed police chase starts in Utica, ends in Detroit

DETROIT - Police chased a vehicle Tuesday morning at a high rate of speed through Macomb County and into Detroit.

Watch the full chase in the video above.

The black car led officers from Utica to the east side of Detroit. It was heading south on Van Dyke near 15 Mile Road. It then headed east and continued south on Groesbeck Highway through Roseville and past 8 Mile Road into a neighborhood in Detroit.

At about 7:35 a.m., the vehicle stopped on Nashville Street between Gunston Avenue and Elmo Street and two people exited -- the driver and a passenger.

Both fled on foot. One of them was captured by police after surrendering on a street.

Another person was taken into custody outside a home.

It's not known what prompted the chase.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.