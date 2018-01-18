VIDEO: Judge hits back at 'worthless' complaint from Larry Nassar during sentencing hearing

DETROIT - Judge Rose Marie Aquilina responded to a letter from Larry Nassar complaining about the onslaught of victim statements during his sentencing hearing this week.

The judge told Nassar that the letter "wasn't worth the paper it was written on," during a nearly 17-minute response in the courtroom.

Nassar's letter complained that the victim statements were unfair and that Judge Aquilina was using the hearing for her own attention. He complained about his mental health.

"I'm very concerned about my ability to be able to face witnesses this next four days mentally," he wrote in the letter.

Nassar wrote that he passed out twice on the morning of his federal sentencing. The judge said Nassar's letter was "mumbo-jumbo" and delusional.

"This isn't worth the paper it's written on. There's no truth in here. It's delusional," she said.

"You may find it harsh that you are here listening. But nothing is as harsh as what your victims endured for thousands of hours at your hands," the judge told Nassar. "Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you had at your expense, ruining their lives."

