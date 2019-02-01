VIDEO: Man claims he was injured when he slipped and fell, video shows him lay down on floor

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. - A New Jersey man claimed he hurt himself slipping on ice inside an office is now being charged with insurance fraud.

Alexander Goldinsky filed an insurance claim in late 2018 alleging he'd injured himself after slipping and falling in the cafeteria at a business in Middlesex County.

Security video, however, shows the 57-year-old man filling a plastic cup up with ice, dumping the ice on the floor and then pretending to fall on his back.

He was arrested Jan. 15 and has been charged with one count of third-degree insurance fraud and once count of third-degree theft by deception.

Video of the incident can be seen below.