VIDEO: Man dances during field sobriety test after car crashes into Detroit home

By Chuck Jackson, Nick Monacelli - Reporter

DETROIT - One person was taken into custody after crashing an SUV into a house Friday morning on Detroit's east side this morning.

The crash happened in the area of East Outer Drive near Promenade just before 4 a.m. No injuries have been reported. 

The suspected driver was seen doing a field sobriety test prior to being taken into custody. He appears to be dancing while officers administer the test. 

The suspect did a couple of brief dance moves while surrounded by officers.

Watch the video above. 

 

