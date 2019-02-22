VIDEO: Man dances during field sobriety test after car crashes into Detroit home

DETROIT - One person was taken into custody after crashing an SUV into a house Friday morning on Detroit's east side this morning.

The crash happened in the area of East Outer Drive near Promenade just before 4 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

The suspected driver was seen doing a field sobriety test prior to being taken into custody. He appears to be dancing while officers administer the test.

The suspect did a couple of brief dance moves while surrounded by officers.

