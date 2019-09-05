VIDEO: Police seek man accused of stealing Mount Clemens bank bag

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in connection with the theft of a bank bag at a Mount Clemens' restaurant.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, on July 26, a man entered a restaurant on Groesbeck Highway where a bank bag had been left on the counter. Police said as he was ordering food, he put the bank bag inside his own bag while the person behind the counter was distracted.

Surveillance footage of the incident can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-783-8118.

