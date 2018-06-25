Video shows couple using power washer on dogs in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Warren after two people were caught on video using a power washer at a car wash to clean off two dogs.

“We were horrified," said Nicole Ross, co-owner of Wash Stop Auto Wash. "We saw how the dogs were standing. I mean, it was terrible. You can tell they were afraid and probably hurt."

Ross said the whole incident was caught on camera. It shows a man and woman washing two dogs with soap used to wash cars, and then they use a hose to power wash them.

“The water can be up to 110 degrees, and the force is 1200 PSI,” Ross said.

Warren Detective Kevin Dailey, who is in charge of the case, watched the entire video.

“From what I've seen, I anticipate presenting a request to the city of Warren, city attorneys requesting that the subject (be charged) with animal cruelty,” Dailey said.

