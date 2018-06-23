Video shows Ford's vision for Detroit's Michigan Central Station, Corktown neighborhood

DETROIT - A video offers a glimpse of Ford's vision for Michigan Central Station and Corktown.

The former train depot has been crumbling for years, a symbol of Detroit's decay since it was abandoned 30 years ago, but under new ownership, the building is getting a second chance.

See a video showing renderings above.

Ford is creating a Corktown campus. Its electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle business teams moved into a building at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard earlier this year, and the company recently purchased Michigan Central Station, the former Detroit Public Schools Book Depository, two acres of vacant land and the site of an old brass factory.

Ford is planning on creating a campus that will consist of about 1.2 million square feet of property in Corktown. The mixed-use space will feature office space, retail space and residential housing. The company plans to locate about 2,500 employees, mostly from its mobility team, to the space by 2022.

The new developments, including the one at MCS, will also have room to accommodate 2,500 more employees of partners and other businesses, Ford said.

The company plans to keep the lobby open to the public. The space will likely have markets and shops.

Below are renderings from Ford compared to photos of the building before renovations begin.

