Video shows Roseville police officers defusing domestic dispute

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police have released dash and body camera footage of a dangerous domestic dispute.

Roseville police responded to a home on Masonic, near Kelly Road. Senaj King is seen on video holding a gun, standing just a few feet from an officer. The Roseville officers opened fire. No injuries were reported.

King threw the gun into the air before running back toward the home. Unsure if he still has a weapon, body cam video shows officers carefully approaching the side door of the home.

King's ex-girlfriend urges him to lie down and surrender. Police were able to get him in handcuffs. Police had been called to the home after family said King was drunk and had broken a kitchen window trying to get inside.

King, 26, is facing multiple charges. The two police officers are on administrative leave.

