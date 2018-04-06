VIDEO: West Michigan police chase ends in flames

PAW PAW, Mich. - Video from a police cruiser's dashcam reveals a dramatic end to a car chase that ended in Paw Paw.

WOOD-TV reports the dashcam footage was released Wednesday by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office showing the end of a car chase that started in Indiana.

According to authorities, Anthony Blatz, and his wife, led Indiana State Police on a high-speed pursuit that crossed state lines into Michigan.

Blatz was wanted for larceny warrants, failure to appear in court and a probation violation.

A trooper spotted a Jeep with Indiana plates and attempted a traffic stop. One of the suspects pushed the driver out of the car and sped away.

The chase reached speeds as high as 120 mph.

Michigan State Police troopers managed to stop the vehicle and apprehend Blatz and his wife. There were no injuries during or after the pursuit.

