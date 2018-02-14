VIEW HERE: Visitation details for Art Van Elslander

Here are the visitation details for Art Van Elslander, the furniture icon who died this week at age 87:

WHEN: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Wujek Calcaterra & Sons Funeral Home -- 54880 Van Dyke, Shelby Charter Township

Elslander's family is welcoming friends to pay respects.

Van Elslander died of complications from lung cancer, which he had beaten over a year ago.

“My family is heartbroken by the loss of our father,” said Gary Van Elslander, President of Van Elslander Capital, and Mr. Van Elslander’s eldest son.

Art Van Elslander opened his first furniture store on Gratiot Avenue and 10 Mile Road back in 1959.

Known then as Art Van’s, Mr. Van Elslander was the sole employee of the store, which featured Danish and contemporary home furnishings. Though Detroit's economy was struggling, the company grew and later the name was changed to the current Art Van Furniture.

Read more here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.