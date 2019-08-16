Vigil held for Michigan man who died after deportation to Iraq

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Family of a refugee Jimmy Aldaoud, an Iraqi national who was deported to Iraq and died of a diabetic crisis as a result of his deportation, gathered Thursday in Sterling Heights to mourn his death two monts after his deportation.

Local leaders and U.S. representatives including Congressman Andy Levin joined the crowd of 150 people at the vigil Thursday night. Aldaoud lived in Metro Detroit for most of his life before being deported to Iraq, a country he had never been to.

Without having access to the insulin he needed, Aldaoud died last week.

Congressman Levin is now working on bi-partisan legislation to change ICE regulations to prevent something like this from ever happening again.

